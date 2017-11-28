Director Yates Defends Johnny Depp

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ director David Yates defends Johnny Depp publicly. This following a social media backlash when Warner Bros. reconfirmed Depp’s starring role as villain Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Harry Potter prequel.

According to Entertainment fans were very much against the casting of Depp after ex-wife Amber Heard made some pretty strong domestic abuse accusations against the actor about two years ago.

Now, Yates is ready to defend his casting decision. “With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.”

Not to mention, Harry Potter author J.K Rowling herself says she’s “delighted” with Depp’s casting and has not addressed the issue.