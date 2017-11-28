Corden To Host Grammy’s Again

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The list of the Grammy Nominees for 2018 is set and so is the host! James Corden will be back for a second year in a row and it leaves many of us wondering what he’ll do to top last year’s hosting performance.

E News went ahead and took us down memory lane to last year’s Grammys and all that Corden had to give. His performance left much to talk about last year, included his opening rap, his cutout carboard ‘Carpool Karaoke’ car and his proclamations of respect and love for our queen Beyonce.

You want to check out those moments closely HERE.

