Billy Corgan Debuts Silent Film ‘PillBox’

By Scott T. Sterling

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has released Pillbox, a silent film that’s set to the music of his new solo album, Ogilala.

“I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie,” Corgan explained in a press statement. “Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.”

The film stars: Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Anna Steers, Kalpana Pot, Hardeep Manak, Los Angela, Paul Seroka, Amelya Hensley, and Ike Catcher.

Watch Pillbox in its entirety below.