Baby Registry Will Be Available At Domino’s Pizza

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Babies, baby registry, Dominos, expecting moms, food, November, Pizza, pregnancy

If you’re expecting and a huge fan of pizza, then you might want to consider registering at Domino’s Pizza.

Yes you read that right, Domino’s Pizza.

Launching on Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017 the pizza chain will be offering baby registry.  Packages include bundles like “Sleeping Through The Night,” “Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out” and “Hormonal and Hangry.”  You can also register for food-related clothing like pizza children’s pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, or coffee mugs.

If soon to be moms want to have to have a pizza-themed baby shower, then look into the registry’s party supplies.  Party supplies include invitations, pizza wrapping paper and a diaper pizza.  Of course all gifts come with Domino’s eGift cards.

-source via usmagazine.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live