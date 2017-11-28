Baby Registry Will Be Available At Domino’s Pizza

If you’re expecting and a huge fan of pizza, then you might want to consider registering at Domino’s Pizza.

Yes you read that right, Domino’s Pizza.

Launching on Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017 the pizza chain will be offering baby registry. Packages include bundles like “Sleeping Through The Night,” “Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out” and “Hormonal and Hangry.” You can also register for food-related clothing like pizza children’s pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, or coffee mugs.

If soon to be moms want to have to have a pizza-themed baby shower, then look into the registry’s party supplies. Party supplies include invitations, pizza wrapping paper and a diaper pizza. Of course all gifts come with Domino’s eGift cards.

-source via usmagazine.com