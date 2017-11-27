Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged

Who’s ready for another royal wedding???

Congrats to Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle on their engagement. The couple is scheduled to be married sometime in the spring of 2018.

Apparently, Harry and Meghan were officially engaged earlier this month in London. Of course Harry is a true gentlemen, and asked Meghan parents for permission to marry their daughter.

The couple will live happily ever after in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.