Oreo Flavored Candy Canes Are Officially Here

Just in time for the holidays this year, Oreo-flavored candy canes just hit the shelves and quite honestly we are ready to try out one of these bad boys!

The Christmas candy favorite was a collaboration between Spangler and Oreo. The first reports of these candy canes came from Instagram user @candyhunting. An account that specializes in hunting down and revealing the latest treats. There were rumors about the product’s release roughly five months ago. Of course announced by the Insta account.

Packages will includes 12 candy canes and will be featured in select stores. Of course you can always order a pack or two online through websites like Amazon, Jet, and Walmart.

-source via fox4news.com