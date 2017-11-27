New Study Says Decorating For Christmas Early Will Make You Happier

According to one new study the sooner you get your Christmas decorations put up, the happier you will be.

Published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology, early decorating is a neurological connection to any good and happy feelings around your childhood experiences.

Mental health experts are claiming that by putting up decorations, it reminds people of their childhood and creates strong emotions of excitement. So if you were looking to put a jump start on holiday joy, get those decorations out early!

The research is also claiming that those who decorate the outside of their home are seen as friendlier than those who don’t.

-source via fox4news.com

