Netflix In December: What’s New And What’s Gone

We’re getting close to the end of November, and that “My List” on Netflix needs to be taken care of. But which movie or television show should you watch first?

Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s What’s Coming

12/1/17

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

12/4/17

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

12/5/17

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

12/6/17

Trolls Holiday Special

12/8/17

El Camino Christmas

The Crown: Season 2

12/11/17

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

12/12/17

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return

12/14/17

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

12/15/17

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster

Wormwood

12/18/17

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2

12/19/17

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective: Season 1

You Can’t Fight Christmas

12/20/17

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

12/21/17

Peaky Blinders: Season 4

12/22/17

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

12/23/17

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

12/25/17

Cable Girls: Season 2

Planet Earth II

12/26/17

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

12/27/17

Pusher

12/29/17

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1

Shelter

The Climb

12/31/17

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Fun Mom Dinner

Here’s What’s Leaving

12/1/17

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

12/5/17

Holes

12/9/17

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

12/10/17

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

12/11/17

Dollhouse: Season 2

12/13/17

The Queen of Versailles

12/15/17

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

12/19/17

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

12/20/17

Che: Parts 1 & 2

12/24/17

Amores Perros

12/25/17

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Source: Vanity Fair

