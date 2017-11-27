Netflix In December: What’s New And What’s Gone

We’re getting close to the end of November, and that “My List” on Netflix needs to be taken care of. But which movie or television show should you watch first?
Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s What’s Coming
12/1/17
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
12/4/17
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
12/5/17
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
12/6/17
Trolls Holiday Special
12/8/17
El Camino Christmas
The Crown: Season 2
12/11/17
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
12/12/17
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
12/14/17
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
12/15/17
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood
12/18/17
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2
12/19/17
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
You Can’t Fight Christmas
12/20/17
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
12/21/17
Peaky Blinders: Season 4
12/22/17
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
12/23/17
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
12/25/17
Cable Girls: Season 2
Planet Earth II
12/26/17
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
12/27/17
Pusher
12/29/17
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1
Shelter
The Climb
12/31/17
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner
Here’s What’s Leaving
12/1/17
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
12/5/17
Holes
12/9/17
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
12/10/17
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
12/11/17
Dollhouse: Season 2
12/13/17
The Queen of Versailles
12/15/17
America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
12/19/17
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
12/20/17
Che: Parts 1 & 2
12/24/17
Amores Perros
12/25/17
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
