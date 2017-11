Monday, November 27

The year was 1985. On this day, “Call Me Maybe” pop singer Carly Rape Jepsen was less than a week old! Plus, Richard Nixon’s memoirs were purchased for $3 million!

Nine songs and moments from November 27th, 1985!

Dire Straits-Walk Of Life

Heart-Never

Arcadia-Election Day

John Mellencamp-Small Town

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings

Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound-Conga

Glenn Frey-You Belong To The City

Thompson Twins-Lay Your Hands On Me

Starship-We Built This City