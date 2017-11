Coming in at 93-years-old and a little over 167 days, George H.W. Bush is not the oldest living President.

Bush aka 41 just beat out President Ford by a couple of days. Ford passed away in December of 2006 at the age of 93 and 165 days.

Thanks to Gabe Fleisher for pointing out this little tidbit of history.

Milestone today: At 93 years and 166 days, @GeorgeHWBush becomes the longest-lived President in U.S. history, surpassing Gerald Ford. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

And honorable mention for Jimmy Carter who could also surpass Ford. He’s currently sitting in third place at age 93 and 55 days.