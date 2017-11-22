Gene Simmons Apologizes to Fox News for Bizarre Behavior

By Scott T. Sterling

Gene Simmons is sorry.

The notorious KISS demon has apologized to Fox News for the bizarre behavior during a recent visit that resulted in him being banned from the network forever.

“I have appeared frequently over the years on various Fox News and Fox Business programs and have a tremendous amount of respect for the talented women and men who work there,” Simmons said in the statement (via Daily Beast). “While I believe that what is being reported is highly exaggerated and misleading, I am sincerely sorry that I unintentionally offended members of the Fox team during my visit.”

The “exaggerated” incident entailed Simmons bursting into a Fox New meeting, where he proceeded to bare his chest, yell out “hey chicks, sue me,” and tell pedophilia jokes about Michael Jackson. Simmons also hit two staffers on the head with his book.

Simmons’ bizarre outburst led to him being banned from the Fox News headquarters for life.