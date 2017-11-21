Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1982

Tuesday, November 21

The year was 1982. Drew Barrymore had just hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 7, and Cal Ripken Jr. was named American League Rookie of the Year. The Iron Man would eventually play in 2,632 games without missing a day.

Nine songs and moments from November 21st, 1982!

Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now?

Marvin Gaye-Sexual Healing

Billy Squier-Everybody Wants You

Don Henley-Dirty Laundry

Toni Basil-Mickey

Toto-Africa

Clash-Rock The Casbah

Phil Collins-You Can’t Hurry Love

Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes-Up Where We Belong