Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1982

Filed Under: 1982, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, November 21, Today
(Photo via 100.3 Jack FM)

Tuesday, November 21

The year was 1982.  Drew Barrymore had just hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 7, and Cal Ripken Jr. was named American League Rookie of the Year.  The Iron Man would eventually play in 2,632 games without missing a day.

Nine songs and moments from November 21st, 1982!

Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now?

Marvin Gaye-Sexual Healing

Billy Squier-Everybody Wants You

Don Henley-Dirty Laundry

Toni Basil-Mickey

Toto-Africa

Clash-Rock The Casbah

Phil Collins-You Can’t Hurry Love

Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes-Up Where We Belong

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live