Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1982

Tuesday, November 21
The year was 1982. Drew Barrymore had just hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 7, and Cal Ripken Jr. was named American League Rookie of the Year. The Iron Man would eventually play in 2,632 games without missing a day.
Nine songs and moments from November 21st, 1982!
Men At Work-Who Can It Be Now?
Marvin Gaye-Sexual Healing
Billy Squier-Everybody Wants You
Don Henley-Dirty Laundry
Toni Basil-Mickey
Toto-Africa
Clash-Rock The Casbah
Phil Collins-You Can’t Hurry Love
Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes-Up Where We Belong