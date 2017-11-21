Chief Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’ Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

Stranger Things‘ Chief Jim Hopper has a thing for rock and roll.

A memorable moment from the second season of the Netflix series features Hopper, played by David Harbour, getting his dance on while he and Eleven clean up their hideaway spot.

Hopper’s dance moves were so good that an entire Twitter account, @hopperdancingto, has sprung up setting Hopper’s instantly iconic dance to a series of favorites from the Killers, Blink-182, and Panic! at the Disco. Toto’s “Africa,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” and even Rick Astley’s infamous “Never Gonna Give You Up” also get a spin.

Check out some of the best videos below.

Jim Hopper dancing to All The Small Things - Blink-182 #StrangerThings https://t.co/3KDECiCAtB —

Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Mr. Brightside - The Killers #StrangerThings https://t.co/O5aza9zLin —

Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Death Of A Bachelor - Panic! At The Disco #StrangerThings this is for my boy @noah_schnapp ❤ https://t.co/YnwHeZ1lOc —

Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley #StrangerThings #StrangerThings2 @Stranger_Things https://t.co/TTuezLJWmB —

Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017