Gene Simmons Banned From Fox News Headquarters… For Life

By Robyn Collins

Gene Simmons flew off the rails at Fox and received a lifetime ban as a parting gift.

The KISS co-founder was at Fox News to discuss his new book On Power, in which he addresses how to gain wealth and influence when some bizarre comments and actions got him in trouble with the station, according to the The Daily Beast.

When asked about his thoughts on Harvey Weinstein, Simmons said, “The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein.”

“Okay, I’m a powerful and attractive man, and what I’m about to say is deadly serious. Men are jackasses,” he continued. “From the time we’re young we have testosterone. I’m not validating it or defending it.”

However, after his segment, Simmons apparently interrupted a staff meeting on the 14th floor. He shouted, “Hey chicks, sue me,” and exposed his entire upper torso. Reportedly, he also told Michael Jackson pedophile jokes and bonked two employees on the head with his book.

Kevin Lord, a human resources executive at Fox, learned of the behavior and issued a lifetime ban at the network’s Manhattan headquarters for rock legend.