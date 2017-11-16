[WATCH] Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardine Smoothie On ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

Kim Kardashian was on the latest episode of ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ and during the episode Kim and James played ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’.

The premise is pretty simple answer the tough question or eat the disgusting food in front of you. A few of the items the participants could possibly eat include a scorpion, bird saliva, cow tongue, a scarab beetle, a 1000 year old egg, and more.

During the segment Kim was asked to rank the best to worst dressed Kardashian. Here is Kim’s order: Kendall, Kris, Kylie, Kourtney, Khole. Something tells us Kim and Khole might have a few words after this.

Kim then said that the one trait she wishes her husband Kanye would get rid of is falling asleep everywhere.

However when they came around to the last question regarding her sisters and pregnancy rumors Kim drank the Sardine Smoothie.

Watch the segment in the video above.

