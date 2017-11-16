UT Student From Plano Crashes Into Restaurant, Says ‘You Can’t Arrest Me!’

This University of Texas student had a bit too much to drink.

Esther Eunji Shim of Plano crashed her car into a restaurant and yelling at the officers “You can’t arrest me!”

Police report says that two UT officers were on patrol when they heard a car crashed into a local Austin restaurant. The driver wanted to reverse and flee, but failed.

When Austin officers approached her, she told APD that she wanted to talk to UTPD. She tries to get the ID from an officer and that’s when she was handcuffed.

She was put in the back of the police car and started kicking the door.

The owner of the restaurant says it’ll take roughly 4-6 weeks to repair and the UT student is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Dallas News