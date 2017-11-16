Tim Allen Reveals Iconic ‘Santa Clause’ Outfit Gave Him Sores

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

One of America’s favorite Christmas classics ‘Santa Clause’ is dissected as are other classics during a 20/20 Christmas special “Lights, Camera, Christmas: Inside Holiday Movie Classics” with ‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley.

And during an interview with ENews  actor Tim Allen revealed some secrets for ‘Santa Clause.’ The actor admitted that a character that has brought Christmas to millions of families over the years was not so easy to make happen. The Santa Claus suit gave Allen sores! Here’s a quick sneak peek of the show.

http://www.eonline.com/news/894421/tim-allen-reveals-his-iconic-santa-clause-costume-almost-gave-him-sores

