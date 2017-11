If traditional Christmas tree ornaments aren’t your thing you’re in luck, especially if you love avocado toast. For only $17 you can pick up a festive avocado toast ornament from Sur La Table.

$17 avocado toast ornaments at Sur La Table are why millennials can't afford houses. pic.twitter.com/2kHchNw6au — Danielle Alberti šŸ¦ƒ (@DanielleAlberti) November 16, 2017

And if you really want to go all out with your Millennial tree you can also pickup a variety of other ornaments likeĀ bacon, pickles, Prosecco and a whole lot more from their website.

Via Mashable