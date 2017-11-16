Sylvester Stallone Denies Accusation Of Sexual Assault

A, then 16-year-old girl back in 1986, accuses Sylvester Stallone of sexually assaulting her, but Stallone is denying it.

The police report claims that the alleged victim and Stallone who was 40 at the time, invites her up to his Las Vegas hotel room.

Michelle Bega, Stallone’s spokeswoman says this in response:

“This is ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The victim did not want to press charges and signed a “no prosecution” form.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via TMZ

