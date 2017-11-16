Sephora Customer Says Child Caused $1300 In Damage To Makeup Counter

By JT
If you’re into makeup (or, at the very least, know how much it costs), this story is going to make you cringe.

Through her Facebook page (you can read the post below), Brittany Nelson shared her recent experience at a Sephora store.  Even though she didn’t see it happening, Brittany claims a child caused $1300 in damages to a Makeup Forever display.  Her proof?  Spying a mother and child quickly making their way out of the store: with glittery footprints trailing behind them.

Part of the reason why Brittany’s Facebook post has gone viral is because of the reaction she’s getting from her comment: she says parents need to shop for makeup alone…without their kids.

By the way, the workers at Sephora were quick to clean-up the mess: Brittany said they took the display apart and wiped up the area within minutes of the incident.

What do you think…are the parents to blame?  Sound off on our Facebook and Twitter pages (below)!

