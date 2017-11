I couldn’t wait to post these haha 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lrLULyNTjc — ev (@ev_lpz) November 5, 2017

How can you celebrate your love for Texas? By throwing a quinceañera themed party!

Evelyn Lopez Terrazas had a photoshoot for her upcoming quinceañera in which she adds her love for Whataburger.

Her closest friends have been calling her the “Whataburger Model”.

So far her tweet has a little over 1,600 retweets and 11,300 likes.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ABC 13