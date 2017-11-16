Old Vic Theater in London Finds 20 New Claims Against Kevin Spacey

The Old Vic theater in London, where Kevin Spacey held the title of artistic director for more than 10 years, says its investigation into the actor’s conduct has resulted in 20 new accounts of alleged sexual misconduct.

The theater opened an investigation after actors and staff shared stories alleging sexual misconduct involving Spacey, and also accused the theater of ignoring his openly inappropriate behavior.

Theater mangement encouraged people to E-mail their personal complaints against Spacey and promised they would be “treated in the utmost confidence and with sensitivity.” Old Vic chairman Nick Clarry said, “On behalf of the Old Vic Board of Trustees, to all those people who felt unable to speak up at the time, the Old Vic

truly apologizes. Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at the Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

The theater has given no details of the alleged incidents, but says none involved minors. Spacey has not yet commented on the new allegations.

Spacey has also been fired from House of Cards and dropped by his talent agency and publicist. (Variety)