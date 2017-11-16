Mark Hamill Surprises Fans On “Star Wars” Ride At Disneyland (Video)

As fans sat waiting for the Star Wars ride at Disneyland to kick off, the operator announced there was a surprise visitor aboard. Specifically, the operator told the confused audience, “The captain did mention something about a special passenger. Oh, and the force is strong with this one.”

Seconds later, “Luke Skywalker” Mark Hamill himself walked onto the ride, much to the joy and delight of everybody on the ride.

The fans were on a flight simulator ride, which drops fans into a battle on planet Crait, a mineral world made up of sharp grey cliffs, which will be featured in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Via NY Daily News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter