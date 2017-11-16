Man’s Attempt At A Makeover For His Granddaughter’s Doll Is Frightening

A lady who goes by the name of “Tashy McTashface” on Twitter shared an interesting picture the other day. There’s a good reason why it’s gone viral.

Tashy’s Dad tried to give his granddaughter’s Girl’s World doll a makeover. Even though his heart was in the right place, the result is truly disturbing.

As you can see below, he cleaned-up the doll with white spirit. That’s fine…until it accidentally erases the eyes. To try and make up for the blunder, he sticks cutout eyes from a magazine in their place.

Happy nightmares!

When your dad tries to clean up your daughters Girls World with white spirit, but it completely takes the eyes out so he sticks some on from a magazine. Before & after. pic.twitter.com/VsVhTomrXL — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 14, 2017

