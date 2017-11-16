Man’s Attempt At A Makeover For His Granddaughter’s Doll Is Frightening

A lady who goes by the name of “Tashy McTashface” on Twitter shared an interesting picture the other day. There’s a good reason why it’s gone viral.
Tashy’s Dad tried to give his granddaughter’s Girl’s World doll a makeover. Even though his heart was in the right place, the result is truly disturbing.
As you can see below, he cleaned-up the doll with white spirit. That’s fine…until it accidentally erases the eyes. To try and make up for the blunder, he sticks cutout eyes from a magazine in their place.
Happy nightmares!
Source: Twitter
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.