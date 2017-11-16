Man’s Attempt At A Makeover For His Granddaughter’s Doll Is Frightening

A lady who goes by the name of “Tashy McTashface” on Twitter shared an interesting picture the other day.  There’s a good reason why it’s gone viral.

Tashy’s Dad tried to give his granddaughter’s Girl’s World doll a makeover.  Even though his heart was in the right place, the result is truly disturbing.

As you can see below, he cleaned-up the doll with white spirit.  That’s fine…until it accidentally erases the eyes.  To try and make up for the blunder, he sticks cutout eyes from a magazine in their place.

Happy nightmares!

