Led Zeppelin and their classic hit from 1970 “Immigrant Song” are once again on top of the Billboard charts. Zeppelin is enjoying this recent surge in success thanks in huge part to “Immigrant Song” appearing in the trailer for the latest Marvel release, Thor: Ragnarok.

The trailer resulted in 7,000 downloads of the track the week it was released, and grew an additional 977% the first week of November when the film was released into theaters.

Via Billboard

