Lake Dallas Police Catch 5-Foot On-The-Loose Python

Filed Under: Denton Record-Chronicle, Lake Dallas Police, Python, The Lakeshore
Lake Dallas Police are still trying to figure out where the heck a 5-foot on-the-loose python came from.

They recently received a call to check out a “very large snake” at the The Lakeshore apartment complex (check it out below).  Lake Dallas’ Director of Animal Services Julien Peralta wrangled the reptile: and admitted that after 19-years on the job, it’s only the third or fourth python he’s dealt with (most likely because they get out of the cage, or become too big for people to deal with).

Currently, the python is at a local animal shelter.

