Kim Kardashian’s new perfume line launched today managing to rake in $10 million in only one day! The fragrance line is only available online, which means no ones even gotten the chance to smell any of the three fragrances,¬†Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus.

They only produced 300,000 units and current estimates say they’ll sell out by Thursday. If the prediction holds true Kim will have sold all 300,000 bottles in only two days!

Via TMZ