Thursday, November 16

The year was 1997. The Lion King had just set records…on Broadway for the first time, and a loaf of bread was $1.17.

Nine songs and moments from November 16th, 1997!

Third Eye Blind-Semi-Charmed Life

Sarah McLachlan-Building A Mystery

Everclear-Everything To Everyone

Robyn-Show Me Love

Foo Fighters-Everlong

Chumbawamba-Tubthumping

Fiona Apple-Criminal

Usher-You Make Me Wanna

Elton John-Candle In The Wind