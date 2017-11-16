Get Ready For Pringles’ Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

It’s a Thanksgiving dream: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mac & cheese and (of course, dessert) pumpkin pie…in a single box of Pringles.

Huh?

Believe it or not, the potato chip brand is trying the limited-edition chips out for size (check out the pic below). Even more unbelievable, Food & Wine reviewed them!

So how do they taste? Here’s what they discovered:

Turkey : pretty close to what turkey would taste like!

: pretty close to what turkey would taste like! Mashed Potatoes : ummm, you’re already eating a chip here.

: ummm, you’re already eating a chip here. Stuffing : like bouillon seasoning.

: like bouillon seasoning. Cranberry Sauce : just buy it in a can.

: just buy it in a can. Green Bean Casserole : pretty much nailed the taste!

: pretty much nailed the taste! Creamed Corn : a little sweet.

: a little sweet. Mac & Cheese : like a chip dipped in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

: like a chip dipped in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Pumpkin Pie: some good spice…but that’s about it.

By the way, this crazy snack incarnation is really difficult to find. Maybe that’s a good thing…

We tasted Pringles' limited-edition Thanksgiving dinner, the entire holiday meal in chip form. Here's how that went: https://t.co/GxgsCxycEt pic.twitter.com/nKHBO7IoO1 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 16, 2017

Source: Food & Wine

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.