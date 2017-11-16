Get Ready For Pringles’ Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

It’s a Thanksgiving dream: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mac & cheese and (of course, dessert) pumpkin pie…in a single box of Pringles.
Huh?
Believe it or not, the potato chip brand is trying the limited-edition chips out for size (check out the pic below). Even more unbelievable, Food & Wine reviewed them!
So how do they taste? Here’s what they discovered:
- Turkey: pretty close to what turkey would taste like!
- Mashed Potatoes: ummm, you’re already eating a chip here.
- Stuffing: like bouillon seasoning.
- Cranberry Sauce: just buy it in a can.
- Green Bean Casserole: pretty much nailed the taste!
- Creamed Corn: a little sweet.
- Mac & Cheese: like a chip dipped in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
- Pumpkin Pie: some good spice…but that’s about it.
By the way, this crazy snack incarnation is really difficult to find. Maybe that’s a good thing…
Source: Food & Wine
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.