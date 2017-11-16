Get Ready For Pringles’ Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

By JT
It’s a Thanksgiving dream: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mac & cheese and (of course, dessert) pumpkin pie…in a single box of Pringles.

Huh?

Believe it or not, the potato chip brand is trying the limited-edition chips out for size (check out the pic below).  Even more unbelievable, Food & Wine reviewed them!

So how do they taste?  Here’s what they discovered:

  • Turkey: pretty close to what turkey would taste like!
  • Mashed Potatoes: ummm, you’re already eating a chip here.
  • Stuffing: like bouillon seasoning.
  • Cranberry Sauce: just buy it in a can.
  • Green Bean Casserole: pretty much nailed the taste!
  • Creamed Corn: a little sweet.
  • Mac & Cheese: like a chip dipped in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
  • Pumpkin Pie: some good spice…but that’s about it.

By the way, this crazy snack incarnation is really difficult to find.  Maybe that’s a good thing…

