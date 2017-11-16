Florida Woman Walks In Casino With Pennies In Hand, Walks Out A Millionaire

If you’re lucky, then you’re lucky!!

At a local Florida casino, a woman walked in with just pennies in hand, and suddenly wins the $2.3 million jackpot!!

The Vice President of Marketing at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL says “She was speaking to family and friends and they didn’t believe her, so it almost made her doubt herself.”

This wasn’t the largest jackpot win for the casino, a person back in 2012 won $3.6 million!

The woman says she is going to pay off her debt and buy an iPad!

 

Source via FOX LA

