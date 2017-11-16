Dallas County Prosecutor Fired After Unloading on an Uber Driver

Looks like the tables may have turned. A Dallas County assistant district attorney was fired Monday after an incident with an Uber driver that escalated late Friday night. The city employee, Jody Warner, was taking an Uber home after leaving a bar. Her driver, Shaun Platt, 26, was going a different route than Warner usually took. That’s when Warner allegedly hit Platt on the shoulder several times and began hurling insults at him. According to Warner, Platt was kidnapping her. The driver decided to pull over and told Warner to get out, but instead she refused and that’s when Platt decided to start recording the conversation.

In the audio you can hear the passenger saying, “Oh my God, you’re an idiot. You are a legitimate retard. I want to go home so badly but you’re so stupid I want the cops to come so that they can [expletive] you up, that’s what I want.” So the cops were called. All the while, the driver continues to ask the passenger to please get out of the vehicle.

Warner even tells the driver, “I think this might be kidnapping right now, actually,” in which Platt responded, “It’s not kidnapping, ma’am. You’re free to leave.”

“No, it is because there was an Uber that had a destination and you have not taken me to that destination. You’re holding me here, so please take me to that destination,” she says.

You can also hear in the audio Warner using her position at her job to have an upper hand in the situation.

After the audio surfaced and went viral, District Attorney Faith Johnson released a written statement, “Although criminal charges have not been filed, her behavior is contrary to this office’s core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated. As public servants, we represent the people of Dallas County and are examples of justice, professionalism, and ethical behavior both inside and outside of the courtroom.”