Bakery Apologizes For Replacing Jesus With Sausage Roll In Nativity Scene

Greggs Bakery in the United Kingdom offers its customers an advent calendar with 24 days of coupons and vouchers to spend in their stores leading up to Christmas day.

Greggs has had to issue a string of apologies however, after one of the pages on its calendars, a picture depicting the Nativity Scene, replaced the baby Jesus with a sausage roll.

Greggs forced to apologise after PR shots promoting advent calendar replace baby Jesus with a SAUSAGE ROLL pic.twitter.com/q0qwd4ISxh — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) November 15, 2017

Greggs has apologized, saying they had no intention of offending anyone with the picture, however they have no intention of recalling the calendar.

Via BBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter