Yeti Releases Tumbler That Looks Like A Whataburger Cup

By JT
(Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

We didn’t realize how long we’d been waiting for this until we saw it.

Whataburger and Yeti have partnered to release one of their infamous tumblers designed to look exactly like a Whataburger cup.  You can now take a little piece of your heart with you wherever you go!

Last year, Whataburger released a stainless steel mug that looked like one of their cups, but fans were set on an official Yeti tumbler, and Whataburger delivered!

The tumbler is available NOW for $45.99.  Consider your Christmas shopping officially done!

