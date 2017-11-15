UCLA Players Are Suspended After Shoplifting

UCLA has announced that their three basketball players are now suspended indefinitely after their arrival home from China.

According to the Washington Post, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hall were arrested last week for shoplifting sunglasses from three different stores at a high-end shopping center in China. They were bailed out and had remained at their hotel while the rest of the team got to return home last week. It wasn’t until President Trump got involved and spoke to China President Xi that the players were allowed to return to Los Angeles Tuesday.

During a news conference today, all three players gave short similar statements. “I’d like to start off by saying sorry for stealing from the stores in China,” said LiAngelo Ball.

Following the statements, UCLA Coach Steve Alford explained the suspension is indefinite while the school currently goes through its legal process with all three of the students. During this time, the students will not be allowed to participate in basketball games, workouts and practices, nor will they be allowed to travel with the team.

“They will have to earn their way back.… My expectation is they will work hard to demonstrate why they deserve to be part of this program,” said the coach.