Stray Cat Implicated And Named Primary Suspect In Assault Of Elderly Woman

By JT
Filed Under: animals, Attack, attempted murder assault, Cat, elderly, Kitty, News, Police, stray, Suspect, Weird
(Photo by FLORIAN CHOBLET/AFP/Getty Images)

82-year-old Mayuko Matsumoto was found in her home by her daughter with nearly two dozen cuts on her face.  Her daughter told their local news outlet, RKK, “When we found her, blood covered everything above her chin.  Her face was soaked in blood.  I didn’t know what had happened.”

It’s an incredibly scary situation they’ve found themselves in, and Matsumoto, unfortunately is left unable to speak, as of right now, as a result of the incident.  Police have seemingly zoned in, already, on a prime suspect however: a squad of stray neighborhood cats.

Police found no sign of forced entry, and they do not suspect any person of entering the premises at the time of the crime.  They found the lacerations on Matsumoto’s face were strikingly similar to those of a cat, and police already have a lead, thanks to paw prints found near the vicinity of Matsumoto’s home.

A police representative would not comment directly on the matter.

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live