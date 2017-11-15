New ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Trailer Combines Bob Ross And Deadpool

Irreverent Superhero Deadpool is headed back to theaters June 1st of next year, and marketing this time around is just as quirky this time around.

Last week the movie released a Norman Rockwall inspired posterd that featured that cast sitting down for Thanksgiving Dinner.

Today the movie dropped an NSFW Bob Ross inspired trailer.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste.” The caption reads. Adding, “Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Check out the teaser below. WARNING LANGUAGE