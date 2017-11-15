Gwen Stefani Has Adorable Reaction To Blake Shelton Being Names People’s Sexiest Man: “What? Oh My God, Well They Got That Right!”

By JT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating two years ago after meeting as coaches on the singing competition The Voice.

These past two years, the couple has been absolutely inseparable, and love is still in the air, as evident by Gwen Stefani’s reaction to the news of yesterday.  Blake Shelton was officially named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and when Stefani found out, she had the most adorable reaction.

She was sitting with an interview with Access Hollywood when she received the news:

Even Shelton’s The Voice co-host Adam Levine confirmed the lovebirds never-ending affection for each other.  “They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It’s really beautiful.”

Via People

