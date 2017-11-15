Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song at Concert in Argentina

By Robyn Collins

Coldplay covered “De Música Ligera” by Argentine rock group Soda Stereo to a sold-out crowd Tuesday, Nov. 14. The 45,000 strong audience sang along as Chris Martin delivered the lyrics in Spanish.

During a press conference in Mexico, Martin called “De Música Ligera” “the song that defines Latin America.”

Soda Stereo drummer Charly Alberti told Billboard that Martin connected with him through star polo player Nacho Figueras, a mutual friend, to let him know about the band’s plan to perform the song.

“I think it was fantastic that they did it,” Alberti said. “To have a band that doesn’t speak your language, that they rehearse it, they learn the words, that they make the decision to do it a show as important for them as the end of their world tour, it is an honor beyond anything I could expect, more so because Coldplay is a band that I really like, so the honor is even bigger.”

Check out fan footage of the performance below.