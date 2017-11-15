Cards Against Humanity Bought Land To Prevent Trump From Building A Border Wall

(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Well that’s one way to stop a wall from going up.

The creators of Cards Against Humanity have their sights set on a new plot of land on somewhere along the border of Mexico. The company bought an undisclosed area of land, hired an eminent domain lawyer, and plans to make it incredibly difficult for the U.S. government to put up a border wall.

So here’s how they’re doing it…the company has asked fans to send them $15 with the promise of getting six gifts in return. The first gift is a detailed map of their newly purchased plot of land. Along with that, the promise of fighting the border wall.

Unfortunately, if you were wanting to support the cause, it’s already sold out.

