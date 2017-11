It’s an ABBA Winning Weekend on JACK-FM!

Listen all weekend long to win a pair of tickets to ABBA Mania coming to Toyota Music Factory February 16th!

When you hear the cue to call this weekend dial 214 or 817 787-1003 for your chance to win!

Get your tickets now at livenation.com!

Or tune in to JACK-FM ALL WEEKEND LONG for your chance to win!