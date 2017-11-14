UCLA players return home after detained in China

Three UCLA Bruins players accused of shoplifting in China are set to arrive to Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

According to ESPN, freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will return to the U.S just hours after President Trump said he had spoken with China’s president, Xi Jinping to allow them to come home.

“He’s been terrific,” Trump said while talking about Xi.

The players were questioned last week after allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the hotel were the players were staying during their visit to Hangzhou. All three were released on bail last Wednesday morning and had been staying at the hotel since then.

A source told ESPN that there was surveillance footage of the shoplifting taking place at three different stores including Louis Vouitton and Gucci.

The Pac-12 commissioner said in a statement, “We are grateful for the role that our Chinese hosts played, and for the courtesy and professionalism of the local authorities. We also want to acknowledge UCLA’s significant efforts on behalf of their student-athletes. Finally, we want to thank the President, the White House and the U.S. State Department for their efforts towards resolution.”