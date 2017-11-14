Stove Top Saves Thanksgiving With Stretchy Dinner Pants

Raise your hand if you’ve been practicing for Thanksgiving dinner? It’s important to start stretching your stomach muscles before the big feasting day. While your at it, you might want to invest in a good pair of stretchy pants.

Ladies and gents, Stove Top just saved Turkey Day with their Thanksgiving dinner pants! You can eat whatever you want without the confinement of buttons and zippers. They’re also perfect for your tryptophan nap.

Unfortunately, the supply is limited on these pants…while supplies last. They only come in S, M, L, and XL. And they’ll run you about $20.