Nurses Sneak Dog Into Hospital So Dying Man Can Say Final Goodbye

David King unfortunately passed away last Wednesday after a bout with cancer.

As he was laying in his bed, his wife conspired with the nurses to sneak his beloved dog Lil Fee into the hospital for one final goodbye.

My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EW7QGoCtZ — El (@elliemigueel) November 7, 2017

King’s granddaughter, Ellie Miguel, told Yahoo!, “My grandpa loved his dog Lil Fee. She would follow him around everywhere. He would bring her everywhere he could. My grandpa had been battling cancer for the past couple of years, but last week it took over his whole body.”

As for her grandmother, the nurses, and their plan, Miguel told Yahoo!, “The nurses always heard my grandma talking about Lil Fee. So they encouraged her and helped her get the dog in. They had my aunt carry the dog in a really big purse. For the first time that day, he moved his arm in attempts to pet his Lil Fee. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Via Fox News

