Kim Kardashian’s New Fragrance Is Based Off Her Paris Robbery

The infamous Kardashian Paris robbery has inspired the bottle of one of Kim upcoming fragrances. The crystalline bottle is an homage to the healing crystals Kim’s friends brought her, which she claims help with recovering from the trauma of being robbed at gun point.

Kim’s new perfume line is set to launch on Wednesday. The line focuses on “being calm and heal” something Kim has had to work on this past year.

Tomorrow my new perfume launches on kkwfragrance.com #CrystalGardeniaCitrus #garednia #pinkjasmine #orangeoil #purplepassionfruit #rose A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:58am PST

The line includes Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud. They’re only selling 300K units so you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up a bottle.

Via TMZ