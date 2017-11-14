Kim Kardashian’s New Fragrance Is Based Off Her Paris Robbery

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The infamous Kardashian Paris robbery has inspired the bottle of one of Kim upcoming fragrances. The crystalline bottle is an homage to the healing crystals Kim’s friends brought her, which she claims help with recovering from the trauma of being robbed at gun point.

Kim’s new perfume line is set to launch on Wednesday. The line focuses on “being calm and heal” something Kim has had to work on this past year.

The line includes Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud. They’re only selling 300K units so you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up a bottle.

Via TMZ

