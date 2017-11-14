Jimmy Kimmel Surprised With Kimmel-Themed “Mean Tweets” For 50th Birthday; Kim Kardashian Reads Tweet Sent By Kanye West!

Jimmy Kimmel’s popular “Mean Tweets” segment allows his various celebrity guests to poke fun at themselves as they read angry tweets about themselves sent out by random people.

For Kimmel’s 50th birthday celebration, however, the tables were turned. Actor and comedian Ray Romano put a little spin on “Mean Tweets,” and had all of Kimmel’s guests read tweets that were sent out about Kimmel! Like most of these segments, some are downright cruel, some are lame, but most are absolutely hilarious!

And the best part of the whole segment? Kim Kardashian appears reading a tweet sent by none other than her husband Kanye West! The whole clip is definitely worth watching, though! See it below!

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter