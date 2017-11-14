Car Insurance Asks a Woman for Photos and Her Response Was Priceless

A woman’s recent misunderstanding with a car insurance is going viral for its comedic relief. Shopping for car insurance can be daunting especially if you’re a young single driver. Sometimes, it just makes more sense to join a policy with a family member to make it cheaper. That was Alyssa Stringfellow’s idea. She called up her grandma (because they’re all sweethearts) and asked if she could join in on her insurance policy to make it cheaper. After a phone call with her agent she and Alyssa were given a list of a few things she’d have to provide first.

We have to admit, Alyssa’s humor is great and we all have to laugh at ourselves every once in a while. See her full post below.

That’s right. The young driver misunderstood the agent when he instructed her to send front and side photos of her car by sending actual photos of herself. We’re just glad there are good-humored situations like this one that remind us we’re just humans.