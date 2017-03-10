Watch Whataburger Fans Try To Say ‘Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich’ 5x Fast

Go ahead…just TRY to say it 5x fast!

Texas’ own Whataburger recently asked fans to submit videos of themselves saying, “buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich” five times in-a-row.

Keaton Gray did it (you can see his video below: as well as a few others giving a shot, too): and will enjoy one Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich every day for a month…for free.

Congratulations, Keaton Gray on your speedy 4.5 second entry! You’re our Speed Read Contest winner. #SpeedReadContest pic.twitter.com/j4bCJnQNVD — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) March 9, 2017

#speedreadcontest OK, we know dogs don't talk human but it's creative and Lani loves #whataburger pic.twitter.com/fTjG9Fdxg0 — WTNS Newsvision (@DaKineFiveO) February 22, 2017

Big thanks to Sarah Blaskovich at GuideLive for sharing this!

