Watch Whataburger Fans Try To Say ‘Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich’ 5x Fast

By JT
Filed Under: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, guidelive, Keaton Gray, Sarah Blaskovich, whataburger
Photo Credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/GettyImages

Go ahead…just TRY to say it 5x fast!

Texas’ own Whataburger recently asked fans to submit videos of themselves saying, “buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich” five times in-a-row.

Keaton Gray did it (you can see his video below: as well as a few others giving a shot, too): and will enjoy one Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich every day for a month…for free.

Big thanks to Sarah Blaskovich at GuideLive for sharing this!

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

One Comment

  1. Stephen Hunzelman says:
    April 13, 2017 at 8:58 am

    yo thats my kiddo on the last one! hahaha

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live