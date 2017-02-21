Billy Kidd & Carly Waddell Talk last Night’s “Bachelor”

Nick had a big night last night on The Bachelor. He visited the home town of each of the four remaining girls. Some of the visits were fun like Corinne’s shopping spree but other visits were quite serious. Raven’s Dad announced that he was cancer free and Rachel’s family asked Nick if he was prepared to be in a mixed race couple.

But the biggest family (literally) was Vanessa and her French Canadian / Italian family. There were several members Nick had to meet and the climax was the discussion with Vanessa’s dad when Nick asked for his blessing to marry Vanessa.

Former Bachelor participant and local North Texas girl Carly Waddell and I discuss in our latest interview.

