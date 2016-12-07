Hall of Heavy Metal History 2017 Inductees

Aren’t you tired of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame precluding Heavy Metal musicians? Okay, maybe it doesn’t tick you off like it does me having been a head banger in my youth, but there are a lot of groups and artists that deserve to be inducted into the Rock Hall.

While we wait for that institution to accept more metal artists, we now have something called the Hall of Heavy Metal History. According to Loudwire, they are a “Non-profit organization aiming to honor metal’s most revered figures from the stage to the office and more.”

And they’re off to a good start. The 2017 inductees include such legendary Heavy Metal luminaries as Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy Kilmister and Randy Rhoads to name a few.

Dio led Black Sabbath, Rainbow and his own self-titled band that influenced the genre.

Lemmy was the mastermind behind what’s probably the definitive heavy metal band of all time: Motorhead.

Randy Rhoads was one of the most inspiring guitarists of the 80s with his masterful work on Ozzy Osbourne’s early solo albums.

Until we can get Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Megadeth and others into the Rock Hall of Fame, I’ll be rooting for them in the Hall of Heavy Metal History.

Read more here:

http://loudwire.com/ronnie-james-dio-lemmy-kilmister-randy-rhoads-2017-hall-heavy-metal-history-nominees/