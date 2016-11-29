Tons Of Rattlesnakes Have Been Spotted Outside Texas Office Buildings

I don’t know about you, but I hate snakes. They move and they don’t have any legs, that’s weird.

A state building in Austin has had a ton of them popping up all over the place. People are walking out of the doors, and they are just chilling on the side walk. How crazy is that?

The building has even sent out memos to the people that work in the building to pay attention when they walk outside. An Austin herpetologist has said that it’s pretty normal considering that the building borders open fields.

Either way we don’t want to walk up on a rattlesnake leaving work. We might need a new pair of drawers after that. LOL! You can see the full story HERE!!!!!